Official Bellator 228 Fight Night Results

Bellator 228 Main Card Results:

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) defeated Lyoto Machida (26-9) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (30-4) defeated Juan Archuleta (23-2) via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)

A.J. McKee (15-0) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-10-1, 1 NC) via KO (punches) at :08 of round one

Darrion Caldwell (14-3) defeated Henry Corrales (17-4) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Weichel (40-11) defeated Saul Rogers (13-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card:

Adrian Najera (2-0) defeated Jason Edwards (2-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:28 of round three

Benji Gomez (9-12) defeated Johnny Santa Maria (3-5) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ozzy Diaz (4-1) defeated Andre Walker (5-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of round one

Ian Butler (7-6) defeated Emilio Williams (4-3) via TKO (punches) at :53 of round two

AJ Agazarm (2-1) defeated Jonathan Quiroz (3-4) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ava Knight (1-0) defeated Shannon Goughary (4-4) via TKO (punch) at 1:46 of round three

Antonio McKee (30-6-2) defeated William Sriyapai (14-9) via TKO (punches) at 1:17 of round two

Johnny Cisneros (13-7) defeated Mike Jasper (13-6) via TKO (leg injury) at 4:28 of round two

Leandro Higo (19-5) defeated Shawn Bunch (9-4) via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:34 of round two

Weber Almeida (2-0) vs. Castle Williams (4-2) via TKO at 0:20 of round two

Joshua Jones (9-4) defeated Dominic Clark (14-9) via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:39 of round one

James Barnes (12-4) defeated David Duran (8-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:51 of round two