Official Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin Fight Night Results & Photos

Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin Main Card

Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) defeated Andrey Koreshkov (22-4) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) defeated Saad Awad (23-12) via submission (armbar) at 1:40 of round one

Keri Taylor Melendez (4-0) defeated Mandy Polk (6-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tony Johnson (8-2) defeated Joe Schilling (4-6) via KO (punches) at 2:07 of round three

Preliminary Card

Salim Mukhidinov (7-3) defeated Adel Altamimi (8-6) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Anatoly Tokov (29-2) defeated Hracho Darpinyan (17-9-2) via TKO at 4:38 of round two

Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC) defeated Guilherme “Bomba” (10-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joey Davis (6-0) defeated Jeff Peterson (10-8) via KO (flying knee) at 1:00 of round one

Johnny Eblen (6-0) defeated Mauricio Alonso (13-8, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Vladimir Tokov (5-0) defeated Brandon Hastings (6-4) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jordan Newman (2-0) defeated Riley Miller (0-1) via TKO at 4:28 of round one

Kelvin Gentapanan (1-0) defeated Sunni Imhotep (2-0) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jay-Jay Wilson (4-0) defeated Jorge Juarez (4-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:33 of round one