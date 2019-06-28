Omar Juarez Returns This Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, TX (June 26, 2019) – Unbeaten super lightweight prospect, Omar “El Relampago” Juarez (3-0, 1 KO) of Brownsville, Texas, will fight for the first time in his home state as he faces Seifullah Jihad Wise (3-6-1 1KO), in a four-round bout from NRG Arena in Houston. This fight will be an off-television bout on the Jermall Charlo versus Brandon Adams card.

“I am excited to be making my Texas debut,” said Omar Juarez about his homecoming bout, “I have a lot of fans who will be in attendance and I’m ready to show out. I am excited about being able to display my skills in front of my home state fans. All of the hard work and dedication I have put into the sport is paying off.”

Photo by Team Juarez

“My son has always been a hard worker since he started boxing,” said Rudy Juarez, the father and trainer of Omar Juarez. “We always wanted to fight in Texas, so this is a dream come true for both of us. To be fighting on a such a big stage is tremendous and a great opportunity, one we are grateful for.”

Juarez, who turned professional last September has wasted no-time as this will be his fourth fight in just nine months and in his last bout defeated Dwayne Bonds, who held a record of three wins, one loss and one draw at the time, Juarez’ third fight.

“I plan on going in there on Saturday night and performing at my highest level possible,” concluded Omar Juarez. “I want people to be excited to see me fight, and I am so excited with all the family and friends that will be there in attendance.