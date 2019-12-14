One Step Closer to Completing #TheTakeover

Teofimo Lopez takes on Richard Commey for the IBF Lightweight Title tonight at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (December 14, 2019)- Tonight at Madison Square Garden, undefeated and number-one ranked lightweight, Teofimo Lopez will look to move one step closer to a completing #TheTakeover of the lightweight division when he takes on reigning IBF champion Richard Commey for the world title.



Photos by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Lopez is managed by Split-T Management.

Lopez, who coined the hashtag #TheTakeover when he turned professional will be looking for his 1st world title against the tough and battle-tested Commey on a card that will feature WBO Welterweight champion Terence Crawford taking on Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a breathtaking moment. It’s just something I have to visualize and just know that, 22 years old, I have a great opportunity here to do a lot. I’m excited, man. What better way to finish off the year than fight in the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, for my first world title, in New York? This is a moment right here,” Lopez said at Wednesday’s press conference.

“God didn’t bring us this far for nothing. I didn’t come out here just to talk my smack and not back it up. We’re gonna do what we have to do. Richard Commey is a {former} world champion for a reason. And we know that it’s going to be a great and exciting fight.”

Lopez was 134.4 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in. Commey was 134.2

Lopez is promoted by Top Rank.

The fight will be televised live on ESPN at 9 PM ET