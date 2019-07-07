Open Challenge to Robert Ritchie (Kid Rock) and Colin Kaepernick

(July 6, 2019) – It’ no secret that Kid Rock dislikes Colin Kaepernick for his kneeling during the National Anthem. This is America and everyone has the choice to express their feelings and voice their opinions. Kid Rock has decided to make his feeling personal, at a recent concert, Kid Rock blurted out “F—k Colin Kaepernick.

Words are cheap and Inside Boxing Promotions would like to give Kid Rock the opportunity to show his fans that he is willing to back-up his words up and give Colin Kaepernick the opportunity return the favor.

Inside Boxing is proposing a Legal boxing contest between the two. The first step before we can move forward with the contest would be both parties accept the challenge.

Before Inside Boxing starts getting slammed and accused of being a gold digger or jumping at the opportunity to profit from such a celebrity contest, let us silence this now. Any and all profit proceeds resulting from this contest will be donated to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Kid Rock and Kaepernick or their agents can get a hold of Inside Boxing Promotions at admin@insideboxing.com should they accept the challenge.

Celebrities, settle your beef in the ring