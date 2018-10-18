O’Quinn Continues Climb Against Christian Esquivel

October 17, 2018 – On Friday, October 26, at the MotorCity Casino Hotel, one of the most promising young fighters in Detroit’s resurgent boxing scene, undefeated bantamweight Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (9-0-1, 6 KOs), will return to action six-round bout against former world-title challenger Christian “Italiano” Esquivel of Mexico (30-15-1, 23 KOs).

O’Quinn, who was last seen taking out veteran Yaqub Kareem in four rounds last June in Detroit, enjoys immense popularity in his native Motown. As an amateur, he won the USA National Championship at bantamweight and the 2013 USA Boxing Youth National Championships.

Against Esquivel, however, he will be in tough. The Mexican veteran is a 12-year professional and a former NABF, WBC Continental Americas, WBC Youth Intercontinental, WBC FECOMBOX, and WBC Silver Bantamweight Champion.

“I’m happy to be fighting in Detroit in front of my hometown fans!” said an excited O’Quinn. “I look forward to scoring another impressive victory and putting Detroit on the map as one of the best fight cities in the world.”

O’Quinn’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says he’s expecting a lot from his 23-year-old prospect in this fight.

“Ja’Rico O’Quinn is one of the most accomplished US-born professional prospects in boxing right now. His undefeated professional record and numerous national amateur championships speak for themselves. He is taking on another stern test in a very experienced fighter in front of his hometown fans and I am sure it will be another spectacular performance.”

Tickets for the event are priced between $180-$25 and are available by calling 718.612.5207. The MotorCity Casino Hotel is located at 2901 Grand River in Detroit. On fight night, doors open at 6:30pm and the first bout begins at 7pm. All guests must be at least 21 years of age with valid photo ID.