Otha Jones and Joe Jones get big wins

NEW YORK (July 1, 2019)–Two members of the Split-T Management stable registered big wins on Saturday night as super featherweight Otha Jones III remained undefeated and cruiserweight, “Mighty” Joe Jones notched his 11th victory.

Photo: Ed Mulholland-Matchroom USA

Otha Jones III notched his 2nd win in seven days over two continents as he won a six-round unanimous decision over Matias Arriagada in a super featherweight bout at The Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Last Saturday, Jones took out Michael Horabin in the 1st round at York Hall in London.

It was a good action fight that saw Jones land the harder punches against a game Arriagada. Jones, who showed fast hands and good combination work, used a variety of punches that landed which included some solid uppercuts.

Jones, 131.4 lbs of Toledo, Ohio won by shutout tallies of 60-54 on all cards, and is now 3-0, Arriagada, 128.4 lbs of Argentina is 6-5.

“This fight taught me to be composed and adjust,” said Jones III. “I give myself a B. I will learn to sit down more on my punches, and placing my shots.

Otha Jones III is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Cruiserweight, “Mighty” Joe Jones won a six-round unanimous decision over Twon Smith at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, Maryland.

Photo: by Daniel Cork

Joe Jones used his fast hands, and wore down Smith with body shots over the six-rounds. Jones won by scores of 59-55 twice and 59-54 to raise his mark to an impressive 11-1.