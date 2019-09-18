Pacheco and Sylla remain undefeated with Victories

NEW YORK (September 17, 2019)–Middleweight Diego Pacheco and welterweight Boubacar Sylla each registered victories over this past weekend to keep their perfect records intact.

The pair is managed by Split-T Management.

Pacheco stopped previously undefeated Tony Fernandez at 41 seconds of round three of their fight that took place at the Dignity Health Sports Pavilion in Carson, California.

Pacheco battered Fernandez for much of the bout until he was rescued by referee Zachary Young before any further damage could occur,

Pacheco is now 6-0 with five knockouts, and while most prospects get babied along, The Los Angeles native now has wins over four undefeated foes.

Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Sylla of Cincinnati made it 11 straight without a defeat, as he won a split decision over tough Jermaine Corley in a welterweight bout at the Resorts World Catskills Casino in Catskills, New York.

Corley tried to force the action, but Sylla boxed very well and was able to take the decision by scores of 59-55 twice and one card saw Corley 58-56.

Sylla is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.