Padilla-Suarez Headlines Xcite Fight Night Jan. 31 At Parx Casino

(January 14, 2020) – Bensalem,PA-Hot prospect Victor Padilla (7-0, 6 K0s) of Berlin, NJ, will face battle-tested Israel Suarez (4-7-3, 1 K0s) of Luquillo, Puerto Rico in a six-round lightweight bout Friday, Jan. 31, at Xcite Center inside Parx Casino®. The seven-fight card, presented by Joe Hand Promotions, begins at 7:30 p.m.

This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000). Tickets also can be purchased from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com.

In the junior-middleweight semifinal, Isaiah Wise (7-2-2, 4 K0s), of North Philadelphia, who always brings out a great crowd, will face Enver Halili (10-2, 3 K0s), of The Bronx, NY in a six-round bout. The Wise and Halili fight is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

In an old school, all-Philly matchup, fans will see Sheldon Deverteuil (2-0-2) against Christopher Burgos (2-4-1) in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Light heavyweight Charles Brewer, Jr., the son of former IBF super-middleweight world champion Charles “The Hatchet” Brewer, will make his professional debut against Kyl Fritz, also in his first pro fight,of Arapahoe, NC.

Shahkzod Atoev, a native of Samarqand, Uzbekistan now residing in Philadelphia, will make his super-featherweight pro-debut against Juan Ibarra (0-2) of Willow Springs, NC.

Tyhler Williams (3-0, 2 K0s), a growing Philadelphia favorite, will make his fourth appearance against an opponent to be named.