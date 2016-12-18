Palicte split decisions Cantu

Gallimore stops Baez in 1st round

LAS VEGAS (December 17, 2016) – Tonight’s final round of the 2016 “Knockout Night at the D” series ended in typical style as “Mighty” Aston Palicte won a 10-round split decision over previously undefeated “Lil'” Oscar Cantu in a terrific super flyweight match from start to finish inside the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center indoor facility.

The “Knockout Night at the D” series, presented by the D Las Vegasand Down town Las Vegas Events Center, was promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions. This evening’s seventh and final “Knockout at the D” event in 2016 aired live on CBS Sports Network and streamed worldwide on FloBoxing.tv

The Palicte vs. Cantu main event, as expected, was a classic match-up of contrasting styles between a dangerous puncher (Palicte) and consummate boxer (Cantu). There was surprising non-stop action from the opening bell. Power punching Palicte (22-2, 18 KOs) pressed the action as the clear aggressor, but Cantu stood in the pocket, too, as the technician used his defensive skills to make things difficult for his world rated Filipino opponent.

Ultimately, it all came down to the 10th round, which Palicte swept on all three judges’ scorecards for a hard-fought split decision victory by scores of 98-92, 96-94, 94-96. Palicte, rated No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), took Cantu’s North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title belt in addition to capturing the vacant WBO Inter-Continental strap.

Cantu, who is rated No. 4 as a flyweight by the World Boxing Council (WBC), showed tremendous heart, granite chin and the ability to move extremely well, throwing punches from every conceivable angle. The difference, however, proved to be Palicte’s slugging ability in this classic confrontation in which the puncher barely prevailed against the boxer.

In the co-feature, Jamaican junior middleweight Nathaniel “No Problem” Gallimore (16-1-1, 13 KOs) scored a spectacular first-round knockout of previously unbeaten Angelo “Bombardero” Baez (15-1-1, 11 KOs), the Chilean junior middleweight champion.

Gallimore hurt Baez midway through the opening round and then closed the show with vicious left to the liver that dropped Baez to his knees. In obvious pain, he was unable to get to his feet before the 10 count.

Galiimore who fights out of Chicago, dedicated the fight to his stablemate, the late Ed Brown (20-0), who was murdered earlier this month. “I saw a tape of him (Baez) and knew he backed up to the ropes,” Gallimore explained the finish. “I practiced that shot in the gym and I’m very happy with the outcome. I told all my teammates back in Chicago that I was dedicating this fight to Ed Brown.”

Los Angeles junior middleweight Flavio Rodriguez (6-0, 5 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact against previously unbeaten Mexican fighter Dilan “El Tremendo” Loza (5-1, 3 KOs) in the television opener. Rodriguez, who one point during his 4 1/2-year hiatus from the ring weighed 90 pounds more than he entered the ring tonight, won by way of a third-round technical knockout. Loza was hurt by an accidental shot to the base of his head in the third and he was later dropped in the same round by the heavy-handed Rodriguez. Referee Jay Nady halted the bout after the third round.

Rodriguez (L) paralyzed Dilan Loza with a liver shot

“For the most part,” Rodriguez said, “he didn’t do anything different. I thought I controlled the fight with my jab. My boy, Leo (Santa Cruz, friends from LA), was a world champion and I want to get to his level.”

In a battle of unbeaten welterweight prospects, hometown favorite Jeremy “J-Flash” Nichols (7-0-1, 2 KOs) and San Diego’s Kevin “KO” Ottley (3-0-1) fought to a 6-round draw.

Kevin Otttley (L) & Jeremy Nichols fought to a draw

RJJ-promoted fighters, junior lightweight Randy “El Matador” Moreno (8-0, 7 KOs) and bantamweight Max “The Baby-Faced Assassin” Ornelas (7-0, 3 KOs), were both successfully showcased on the undercard.

Fast moving Moreno won his eighth fight in nine months, stopping “Money” Mike Fowler (5-4, 2 KOs) in the fourth round. Moreno improves each fight, showing incredible poise for a 21-year old boxer, and he legitimately rates as a national prospect to watch.

Moreno (L) kept rolling

Ornelas dropped Jorge Perez (6-5-1, 3 KOs) in the second round on his way to a shutout decision over four rounds. The 18-year-old Ornelas recorded the seventh win of his 6-month pro career.

Ornelas (L) is now 7-0 and only 18 years old

Also fighting on the undercard, Texas junior featherweight Jessie “The One” Hernandez improved to 8-1 (6 KOs) with a 6-round unanimous decision over Sharone “Smoke” Carter (6-2, 2 KOs).

Jessie Hernandez (R) took out his frustrations on Sharone Carter

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(winner listed first each fight)

MAIN EVENT – SUPER FLYWEIGHTS

Aston Palicte (22-2, 18 KOs), Challenger, Bago City, Philippines by way of Los Angeles, CA

WDEC10 (98-92, 96-94, 94-96)

Oscar Cantu (14-1, 1 KO), Champion, Kingsville, TX

(Palicte won the NABF & vacant WBO Inter-Continental super flyweights titles)

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Nathaniel Gallimore (16-1-1, 12 KOs), Chicago, IL

WKO1 (2:31)

Angelo Baez (15-1-1, 11 KOs), Osorno, Chile

WELTERWEIGHTS

Flavio Rodriguez (6-0, 5 KOs), Los Angeles, CA

WTKO3 (3:00)

Dilan Loza (5-1, 3 KOs), Mexicali, Mexico

Jeremy Nichols (7-0-1, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV

D6 (57-57, 57-57, 57-57)

Kevin Ottey (3-0-1, 2 KOs), San Diego, CA

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Randy Moreno (8-0, 7 KOs), Las Vegas, NV

WTKO4 (1:03)

Mike Fowler (5-4, 2 KOs), Milwaukee, WI

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHTS

Jessie Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs), Ft. Worth, TX

WDEC6 (59-54, 58-55, 57-56)

Sharone Carter (6-2, 2 KOs), St. Louis, MO

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Max Ornelas (7-0, 3 KOs), Las Vegas, NV

WDEC4 (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Jorge Perez (654-1, 3 KOs), Riverside, CA

