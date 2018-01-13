Perez Shines at Battle at the Boat 114

TACOMA, Wash. – Manuel Perez overcame a second-round knockdown to defeat John Jackson by unanimous decision in the main event of Battle at the Boat 114 Friday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Perez appeared as the overwhelming 99-92, 97-92, 96-93 winner on the scorecards in the 10-round welterweight bout to improve his record to 29-12-1 with 7 KOs.

Jackson fell to 17-4-2 with the loss.

Walter Wright was victorious in his comeback fight, defeating Rafael Valencia by unanimous decision in a 6-round middleweight bout. Wright, who appeared on ESPN’s “The Contender Season 2,” was the 60-54 winner on all three judge’s scorecards to up his record to 15-4.

It was the first fight in five years for Wright, a former U.S. Championship finalist as an amateur.

Anthony Zender provided the biggest upset on the undercard, handing previously undefeated Jorge Linares his first career setback. Zender, making his professional debut, sent Linares (2-1-0) to the canvas midway through the opening round before going on to win by unanimous decision (38-36, 38-36, 38-36).

Fatlum Zhuta improved his record to 5-0-1 by making short work of Eddie Hunter (10-14-2) in their 168-pound bout, winning the contest with a KO just 39 seconds into the first round.

Eduardo Torres (2-1-1) followed up Zhuta’s win in similar fashion, needing just 42 seconds to knockout a debuting Chris Varner in a clash of 154 pounders.

Carlos Villanueva (3-3) opened up the card with a split decision victory (39-37, 37-39, 39-37) over Alex Cazac (0-2).

Battle at the Boat 114 results

10 Round Main Event – Welterweights

Manuel Perez (29-12-1, 7 KOs) d. John Jackson (17-4-2, 13 KOs), UD (99-92, 97-92, 96-93)

6 Round Semi-Main Event

167 pounds: Walter Wright (15-4-0, 7 KOs) d. Rafael Valencia (3-9-0, 2 KOs), UD (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

172 pounds: Fatlum Zhuta (5-0-1, 4 KOs) d. Eddie Hunter (10-14-2, 3 KOs), KO (first round, :39)

140 pounds: Anthony Zender (1-0) d. Jorge Linares (2-1-0, 2 KOs), UD (38-36, 38-36, 38-36)

185 pounds: Carlos Villanueva (3-3-0) d. Alex Cazac (0-2-0), split decision (39-37, 37-39, 39-37)

145 pounds: Eduardo Torres (2-1-1, KO) d. Chris Varner (0-1), KO (first round, :42)