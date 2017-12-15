Perrella Outpoints Martin

December 9, 2017 (Hialeah, FL) – Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella returned to the ring with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin Friday, December 8.

The eight round welterweight bout took place at the Hialeah Racetrack in Hialeah, FL and aired on FS1.

Fighting for the first time in 14 months and coming off a severe injury, Perrella looked to impress from the opening bell. The Fort Myers native came out aggressive and decked Martin with a picture perfect right hook in the opening round. Perrella continued to be the aggressor while the Chicago-based Martin picked his spots and relied on movement. Martin had a few good moments later in the fight but Perrella’s power and punch output earned him a clear-cut victory.

Scores were 79-72 twice and 77-74. Perrella improves to 15-1 with 13 KO’s while Martin is 13-3 (5 KO’s).

“It felt great to come back” said Perrella. “I didn’t feel any ring rust and I’m satisfied with my performance. I controlled the fight with my jab and ring generalship (even after) he went into survival mode. I’m back and ready for whoever they put in front of me. My goal is still to become a world champion!”