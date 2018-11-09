Poindexter Knight Jr. and Mark Dawson Jr. fight at home Tonight

NEW YORK (November 9, 2018) –Two undefeated welterweight’s from the Split-T Management stable will be in action in their hometown of Philadelphia, PA as Poindexter Knight Jr. (5-0, 2 KOs) and Mark Dawson Jr. (4-0-1, 3 KOs) will compete in separate bouts at SugarHouse Casino.

Former National Golden Gloves champion, Knight, will take a big step up in competition as he takes on Travis Castellon (16-2-1, 12 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, FL in a six-round bout.

Knight weighed in at 147.1 lbs while Castellon weighed in at 149.

“I’m ready to get in the ring and give an outstanding performance! I train very hard and want to show off my new tricks for this bout. Tonight I will give my hometown something to remember,” Said Knight.

Also at Thursday’s weigh in, Dawson, a former Youth National Champion and a quarterfinalist in the 2016 US Olympic Trials, checked in at a ready 148.6 lbs and his opponent Chukka Willis (3-6, 2 KOs) of Emporia, Kansas was 150.5

“Words can’t explain how excited I am. It feels like I’m playing in the Super Bowl and the coach is giving me the ball. When the lights come on tonight, you will see me shine!” Dawson said.

“I feel we have two of the best welterweight prospects to come out of this area in a long time. Philadelphia, PA has a long history of great fighters, especially in the welterweight division and these kids will continue that tradition. We are excited to be able to have them showcased in front of their friends and family at SugarHouse Casino,” said David McWater of Split-T Management