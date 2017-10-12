Potapov Ready for Battle Against Narvaez

October 10, 2017 – WBO #2-ranked Russian bantamweight Nikolai Potapov is in Detroit, finalizing preparations for his long-awaited showdown with WBO #1-ranked Omar Narvaez of Argentina.

The pair will meet for a 12-round showdown this Saturday, October 14, at Estadio Obras Sanitarias in Buenos Aires and live on Argentina TyC Sports.

27-year-old Potapov (17-0, 8 KOs) hails from Podolsk, Russia, but travels to Detroit before fights, to work with well-respected trainer and nephew of Emanuel Steward, Javan SugarHill.

“I had an intense training camp in Detroit with Sugar Hill Stewart,” said Potapov. “This is our second camp together and I feel like I am getting better everyday.”

Defeating the former WBO World Flyweight and Super Flyweight Champion Narvaez (46-2-2, 24 KOs) will not be easy for Potapov. The tough southpaw won his first world championship 15 years ago and remains one of the world’s best. “I look forward to making a statement in the Narvaez fight and taking a step closer to a world title,” continued Potapov.

“Nikolai is one of the best bantamweights in the world,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “A win over a top fighter a former world champion like Narvaez will put the division on notice. Nikolai is coming to make a name for himself on October 14.”