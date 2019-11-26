Prodigy Twins Angel And Chavez Barrientes Score 1st Round Knockouts In Pro Debuts

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 20, 2019) – Last Thursday, the prodigy twins, Angel and Chavez Barrientes, were successful in their pro debuts, both scoring first round knockouts. The dynamic duo, who are only 17-years old, traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, to turn professional.





“I felt good to finally fight as a professional with no head gear and 8 oz gloves,” said Angel “A-K 47 “Barrientes (1-0, 1 KO). “As soon as I let my first punch go, I felt comfortable. I got the knockout and I’m ready to make a quick return back to the ring.”

“To turn professional at 17-years old was a dream come true as my brother and I have been waiting for this day since we first laced up a pair of gloves,” said Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes (1-0, 1 KO). “For both of us to score first round knockouts was incredible. We both want to get back in the ring right away and continue this journey.”

“Both these boys have bright futures,” said Bob Santos, who will be guiding both Barrientes Twins along with Luis DeCubas Jr. “They are both off to a great start and I have plans to bring them back to Mexico before they turn 18. I want to keep them as busy as possible.”