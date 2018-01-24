Kingscliff, NSW (January 23, 2018) – Andrew and Jason Moloney return to ring February 24, the two will Co Main Event the Hosking Promotions “Punches in the Park 7” Blockbuster event in Melbourne Victoria at the famed St Kilda City Stadium.

Team Moloney fight preparation is currently in full swing with Andrew and Jason sparring at the Kingscliff Boxing Stables located in Kingscliff, NSW.

The Twin Sensations have been sparring Di Bella Promotions signed Billel “Baby Face” Dibb, who boasts an outstanding record of 21 wins 2 loss. Dibb a former 2 Time National & WBO Oriental Champion. Billel previously lost to Yuandale Evans for WBA – NABA Super Featherweight Title in a very exciting razor thin decision. Dibb will announce his next fight soon.

Unbeaten Super Flyweight sensation WBA # 6 & IBF #10 Andrew “The Monster” Moloney (15-0, 10 Kos) takes on IBF #5, WBC #11 Rene “The Commander” Dacquel 20 (6) – 6 -1 for his OPBF Championship and defends his coveted WBA Oceania Title.

“Training is going extremely well for this fight. I stayed in the gym and continued to train after my last fight so I came into this camp already in good condition. I feel I have made some huge improvements with my boxing since my last fight and I’m really looking forward to showing that on February 24. This is the biggest fight of my career so far and I plan to put on a great performance and show the world that I belong up there with the best fighters in the Super Flyweight division” – Andrew Moloney.

Unbeaten Bantamweight Beast WBA # 9, WBO #5 & IBF #12 Jason “The Smooth” One (15-0, 10 Kos) takes on former World title contender Emmanuel “The Prince” Naidjala 23 (13) – 4 -1 for the vacant Commonwealth title & the coveted WBA Oceania Title.

“I’m really excited about this fight. I know this is going to be a tough test for me and we have been preparing ourselves very well. I feel like I’m making huge improvements in the gym and I believe I’m definitely ready to take my career to the next level. We are ready for the big fights and I think an impressive win against Naidjala will show that I belong among the best Bantamweights in the World.” – states Jason Moloney