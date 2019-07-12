Raeese Aleem and Ernesto Delgadillo Square Off In Main Event

HOUSTON, TEXAS (July 10, 2019)–Undefeated super bantamweight’s Raeese Aleem and Ernesto Delgadillo will meet in the eight-round main event of a big night of boxing that is set fro Friday night, August 23rd at The Arabia Shrine Center in

Houston, Texas.

The 11-bout card will be promoted by King’s Promotions and ForceTrain Promotions.

In the eight-round co-feature, surging super middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson will see action.

Aleem of Las Vegas, Nevada has a record of 14-0 with eight knockouts. The 29 year-old Las Vegas native has been on a roll as he has knocked out his last three opponents, with the latest being a 1st round stoppage over the durable Ramiro Robles on May 10th in Philadelphia. Aleem also has defeated two undefeated foes in Marcus Bates (8-0-1) and DeVonte Allen (4-0-1).

Delgadillo of Dallas, Texas has a record of 11-0-2 with two knockouts.

The 25 year-old Delgadillo has quality wins on his resume over Josue Morales (1-0-1), Bryan Aquino (11-1) to win the WBC USNBC Super Flyweight title.

He defended the the title twice with wins over Oscar Mojica (11-3) and his bout when won a 10-round unanimous decision over Nate Green (10-0) on August 4th, 2018 in Dallas.

Seeing action in the eight-round co-feature is rising super middleweight contender Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson.

Henderson of Fayetteville, Arkansas has a record 12-0 with eight knockouts.

Henderson, 29 years-old has defeated two undefeated fighters in Cameron Burroughs (2-0) and Bobby Taylor (4-0).

On December 7, 2018, Henderson captured the UBF Intercontinental Title with a 7th round stoppage over Brandon Robinson (11-1) in a fight that was awarded The Philadelphia Fight of the Year.

Henderson is coming off a 3rd round stoppage over Antowyan Aikens on May 10th in Philadelphia.

In eight-round bouts:

Jerrico Walton (14-0, 7 KOs) of Houston takes on former world title challenger Victor Terrazas (38-6-2, 21 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Marcus Bates (9-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC fights an opponent to be announced in a bantamweight contest.

In six-round bouts:

Pablo Cruz (17-2, 6 KOs) of Houston will rematch former world title challenger William Gonzalez (30-12, 26 KOs) in a super featherweight clash.

Andre August (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Houston takes on Robert Daniels, Jr. (3-1, 3 KOs) of Miami in a light heavyweight bout.

DeVonte Williams (12-1, 6 KOs) of Houston takes on 19-fight veteran Rudy Lozano of Corpus Christi, Texas in a middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Jonathan Morales (10-0, 3 KOs) of Channel View, Texas (10-0, 3 KOs) battles Christian Nava (3-5-1) of Salt Lake City, Utah in a super middleweight clash.

Jasmine Crawford (1-0) fights Miranda Reyes (1-0) in a battle of undefeated Houston based welterweights.

Pro debuting Joshua Freeland of Houston battles Lucas McDonald (0-3) of Bellville, Texas in a super welterweight bout.

Joseph Rivera (5-1, 3 KOs) of Houston takes on an opponent to be named in a super lightweight battle.

Tickets are $35, $50 and $600 for a Table of 6, and can be purchased at the following web address: