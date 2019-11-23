Raquel Miller Vyes for WBA Interim Super Welterweight World Championship Tonight

NEW YORK (November 23, 2019)– Tonight at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada, Split-T Management’s Raquel Miller will take on Alma Ibarra for the WBA Interim Super Welterweight Title.

Miller of San Francisco is 9-0 with four knockouts, and will be looking to add another belt to her collection that already includes the NABF Middleweight title that she won in her last bout on May 18th with a 7th round stoppage over Erin Toughill.

Miller, who was a 2012 Olympic alternate, will be looking for her 3rd victory of 2019, and with a win, Miller could be in line for a major bout as 2020 commences.

Ibarra of Monterrey, Mexico is also undefeated as her resume reads 7-0 with four knockouts. Ibarra, who will be moving up from welterweight, spent most of her career at super welterweight where she gained a win over undefeated Erika Jeanette Hernandez (4-0-1). In her last bout, Ibarra moved down to welterweight and stopped Paty Ramirez in five rounds on March 29th in Mexico.

Miller was 153.8 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in. Ibarra was 150.6 lbs.

Miller is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.