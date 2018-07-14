Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller makes homecoming Tomorrow night in San Francisco

New York, NY (July 13, 2018)-On Saturday night, middleweight, Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (6-0, 3 KOs) scraps with 17 fight veteran Tiffany Woodard in a middleweight bout scheduled for six-rounds at the Fairmont Hotel in Miller’s native San Francisco.

“I am so excited to be back home, and back in the ring so quickly,” said Miller, who just scored her 6th victory just three weeks ago. “I thank my amazing team of Split-T Management and DiBella Entertainment as well as my manager, trainers and strength and conditioning coach for helping me make this happen, and I am looking forward to coming home and putting on a show for my people in San Francisco.”