Reagan Dessaix discusses controversial Blake Caparello defeat

(February 25, 2019) – Brisbane’s Reagan Dessaix is looking to bounce back immediately after losing a controversial decision last Friday evening to former IBO World Champion Blake Caparello.

The 10 round contest saw Dessaix act as the aggressor in the contest, and appeared to be firmly in control from round 3 onwards. Despite this, the contest was awarded to Caparello by the judges at ringside, which didn’t sit too well with boxing fans on social media.

Dessaix discussed his clash with former Sergey Kovalev foe Blake Caparello.

‘The President’ said, “I felt I controlled the fight as did everyone in attendance and there was an outpour of dismay on social media after the fight, surely everyone can’t be wrong!

“Caparello was just looking for counters then running or holding. You can’t win a fight like that. I forced the fight, throwing and landing more punches. I won the fight and everybody knows that.

“I am a Queensland fighter fighting in Victoria. I was always up against it in this fight but I am not downhearted about the result. The world saw who won and I will move on now.”

Discussions amongst boxing fans of an immediate rematch were natural, as those who witnessed want to see who would emerge victorious in a rematch. Dessaix, a big supporter of Everton FC, opened up about his plans going forward.

The 22-year-old said, “If the rematch was offered to me I would be interested definitely, however, it would have to be on our terms. I was the true winner so the rematch would have to be on our terms.

“I have a great manager in Tony Tolj at Dragon Fire Boxing and our plans are to work our way up the world rankings. There are some great champions at the moment and I am only young, and I truly believe I am the heir to the Light Heavyweight thrown.

Dessaix continued, “I have time on my side and I’ve already shown I am at the top level at 22. I am only going to get better and I know when the time is right I will become world champion.”