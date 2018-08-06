Reagan Returns Saturday August 11

(August 5, 2019) – WBA World #15 Light Heavyweight Reagan “The President” Dessaix (14-1) returns this Saturday August 11 in the Co Main Event of the Boxing Mania 3 Event at the famed Seagulls Club in NSW.

This will be Dessaix’s 3rd fight for 2018 taking on Michael Van Nimwegen (10 -5 )

The Australian reality TV star from hit show “Seven year Switch plans to impeach “The President” having vowed to leave everything in the ring this Saturday.

Meanwile Dessaix has no stone left unturned in his training preparation;

“It’s Been a great training Camp from start to the near finish now! Really been focusing on my Strength & Conditioning, also a lot of skill work this camp so looking forward to putting it all together on Boxing Mania 3 !

This Camp I’ve aimed to spar taller & rangier guys as my opponent is about the same height & build as me. I’ve done a heap of rounds with my stable mate 91kg Cruiserweight – David Hadfield. Also a lot of rounds with Benji “Koski” Dimitrioski & Josh “Hanibal” Frederiksen.

Strengths – His been in with the best & has dodged nobody in Australia. But he should of stuck to Reality Television, because August 11th his going to find out what the reality of Boxing’s all about!

Weaknesses – I’ve already identified many weaknesses in my opponent & looking forward to exploiting them this weekend !

We’ve done a lot of research on his style. His long & rangy like me. But my team have put together a great game plan to outsmart & out skill him on the night ! Looking forward to putting it all together come August 11th.

Dessaix has big plans for the Light Heavyweight Division, “It’s always been a childhood dream since I was young to become a World Champion and still is my dream !

I know it’s a long road but Winning the WBA Oceania Title takes me a step closer to that childhood dream. I feel honoured to hold such a prestigious title.

“This weekend I look to put on a boxing clinic & send a big message out to everyone else in the division that I am the real deal! “ state “The President.

The Co Main Event sees former World Rated Super Featherweight “Baby Face” Billel Dib (21-3) takes on WBA Oceania Super Featherweight Champion Bruno Vifuaviwilli (21-1-1) in what is expected to be an absolute war in the rematch from their controversial March 24th fight.

Event: BOXING MANIA 3

Event Promoter: KINGSCLIFF BOXING STABLES & DRAGON FIRE BOXING

Date: Saturday August 11

Broadcaster: FOX SPORTS

Live Stream: EPICENTRE.TV