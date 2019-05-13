Results For Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull Main Card:

Patricio “Pitbull” (28-4) defeated Michael Chandler (19-4) via KO (punches) at 1:01 of round one

Douglas Lima (31-7) defeated Michael “Venom” Page (14-1) via KO (punches) at :35 of round two

A.J. McKee (14-0) defeated Pat Curran (23-8) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jake Hager (2-0) vs. T.J. Jones (1-1) submission (head and arm choke) at 2:36 of round one

Tywan Claxton (5-0) defeated James Bennett (4-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:09 of round three

Preliminary Card:

Cris Lencioni (5-2) defeated Adil Benjilany (5-2, 1 NC) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:55 of round one

Chris Gonzalez (2-0) defeated Charlie Radtke (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Rob Fenicle (2-0) defeated Bryan Bautista (1-1) via submission (heel hook) at 1:42 of round one

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu (10-4) defeated Adam Ward (18-12) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Christian Rodriguez (1-0) defeated Jose Leon (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:39 of round one

Robert Morrow (29-24-1) defeated James Bochnovic (9-4) via KO (punches) at 1:18 of round one

Dave Latoria (0-0, 1 NC) and Jason Belyew (0-1, 1 NC) was ruled a no-contest due to an unintentional low blow

Jesse Bazzi (10-6) defeated Joey Diehl (12-10) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Josh Streacker (6-2) defeated Scott Writz (2-1) via KO (punch) at 3:33 of round two