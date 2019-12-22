Results for Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops

Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops Main Card:

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) was canceled by the Hawaii State Boxing Commission deeming Barnett unable to compete tonight due to severe illness

Toby Misech (12-7) defeated Erik Perez (19-7) via KO (punches) at 0:54 of round one

Alejandra Lara (9-3) defeated Veta Artega (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Tywan Claxton (6-1) defeated Braydon Akeo (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joey Davis (7-0) defeated Chris Cisneros (19-11) via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Hunter Ewald (1-0) defeated Brysen Bolohao (0-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:42 of round one

Joseph Creer (7-1-1) defeated Ty Gwerder (4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-26)

Cass Bell (5-0) defeated Pierre Daguzan (5-4, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)