Results & Photos For Bellator 218: Sanchez Vs. Karakhanyan 2

Bellator 218: Sanchez vs. Karkhanyan 2 Main Card:

Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-8-1) (29-28 x3)

Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) defeated Linton Vassell (18-8) via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Anatoly Tokov (28-2) defeated Gerald Harris (25-7-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:37 of round two

Nobert Novenyi Jr. (3-0) defeated Will Lavine (1-2) via submission (head and arm choke) at 4:05 of round two

Preliminary Card:

Deborah Kouzmin (2-0) defeated Ky Bennett (1-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Johnny Eblen (5-0) defeated Chauncey Foxworth (9-8) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

John Macapa (22-4-3) defeated Kevin Croom (18-12) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Jordan Newman (1-0) defeated Joseph Holmes (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Vladimir Tokov (4-0) defeated Ryan Walker (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Victoria Leonardo (5-1) defeated Malin Hermansson (2-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:49 of round one

Nation Gibrick (3-0) defeated Nick Page (0-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of round one

Isaiah Gutierrez (5-1) defeated Aaron Vickers (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Luis Erives (2-1) defeated Craig Fairley (2-2) via TKO at 2:40 of the second round