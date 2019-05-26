Reyes Predicts Third-Round KO for Battle at the Boat 121 Main Event

TACOMA, Wash. – Two years ago, Cris Reyes was getting ready to graduate from Renton High School.

He has spent the last 24 months getting an education of a different kind, and now looks to graduate into a main event boxer.

Reyes will make his main event debut on Saturday, June 1 when he puts his undefeated record on the line against Jose Marrufo in a 10-round welterweight bout at Battle at the Boat 121.

“Training is going great,” Reyes said. “I feel strong, fast and ready to put on an amazing show once again.”

In addition to the main event, the six-bout card will also feature Reyes’ Tenochtitlan Boxing Club teammate Niko McFarland taking on Nick Brindise and a female bought between National Golden Gloves champion Brittany Sims and Myasia Oglesby.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Reyes brings a record of 6-0 with 5 KOs into Battle at the Boat 121. He is a perfect 3-0 at the Tacoma venue with all three victories coming via quick knockouts.

“We’ve had great sparring with world class fighters,” said Francisco Reyes, Cris’ brother and trainer. “Cris has been improving because of the sparring we’ve been getting. The correct sparring will put us where we need to be for this fight. We’re definitely excited to be the main event. We’re going up against tough competition but Cris is always confident when it comes to fight night. Cris is strong, fast, hungry and can box. Come fight night we’ll be ready to do what it takes to get the job done.”

Reyes has been nothing short of spectacular during his three bouts at the Emerald Queen Casino. He made his Battle at the Boat debut on March 17, 2018, defeating Nicholas Credit by first-round KO.

Two more second-round wins via knockout followed as Reyes defeated Bryce Gonzales on June 9, 2018 before besting Keith Wolf on Sept. 8, 2018.

“I know I belong there,” Reyes said about appearing in his first ever main event. “Now, I just have to prove it to my fans and the rest of the crowd.”

Marrufo, who fights out of Phoenix, Arizona, brings a two-fight winning streak into the main event. In his most recent appearance on March 23, he defeated Willie Shaw, who entered their bout a perfect 9-0.

Marrufo also fought Jose Torres to a draw in 2014 in a bout for the vacant World Boxing Council United States Welterweight championship.

“I know he’s a tough fighter and he’s coming to take everything I have worked for,” Reyes said about his opponent, “but I’m going to outclass him and make him regret getting in there with me. My prediction for June 1 is a third-round knockout. Fans should expect to see an amazing show at Battle at the Boat 121.”

As an amateur, Reyes was a 2015 National PAL champion, a 2015 Junior National Golden Gloves runner-up and a two-time Ringside World Championship runner-up, while rising as high as No. 3 in the rankings in the United States.

Battle at the Boat 121 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle at the Boat 121 Card

Saturday, June 1, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Welterweight

Cris Reyes vs. Jose Marrufo

Undercard Bouts

Nicholas Coughran vs Justin Milani

Nick Brindise vs Niko McFarland

William Parra-Smith vs Jacob Kramer

Sean Gee vs Antonio Neal

Myasia Oglesby vs Brittany Sims