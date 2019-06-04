Ricky ‘El Castigo’ Medina Remains Undefeated With Tko Victory

MATAMOROS, MEXICO (June 1, 2019) – Last night at the Casa Ahida Cafeteria Gourmet in Heroica Matamoros, Mexico, 18-year-old featherweight prospect, Ricky Medina, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, scored a fourth round TKO against Manuel Rubalcava (4-31-1).

Medina, who is promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment, dominated the fight from the opening bell. Midway through the fourth round, Medina landed a flurry of punches and the referee stopped the bout. Who the victory,Medina improves to (4-0, 3 KOs).

“I was comfortable fighting in Mexico for the first time,” said Medina, a San Antonio, Texas native. “The fans in Mexico were great and It’s good for me to fight in other cities to expand my fan base. I got the stoppage and now it’s on to the next one.”

“Taking Medina to fight in Mexico Is something we plan on doing as we continue to build him up.” said Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, Medina’s manager. “He’s in good hands with TMB & PRB Entertainment. He’s staying busy, and getting better with each fight.”

“Medina was really impressive last night,” said Rick Morones of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “He got some good rounds in with a tough veteran fighter. We love the way he’s developing and I’m happy with his progression.”