Ricky “El Castigo” Medina Returns To The Ring

MATAMOROS, MEXICO (May 30, 2019) – Prince Ranch Boxing’s 18-year-old featherweight sensation, Ricky Medina (3-0 2KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, will return to the ring this Friday for his fourth professional bout at The Casa Ahida Cafeteria Gourmet in Heroica Matamoros, Mexico.

For Medina, who is promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment, this will be his first time fighting outside of his home state of Texas, let alone the United States.

“I am very excited to fight for the first time in Mexico. Mexico has a lot of great world champions over the years including Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales and many more that I looked up to. For my promoter and manager to be able to put me in a situation to fight in such a boxing rich country and build fans out here, it is quite an honor.” said Medina about his upcoming fight on Friday night.

Medina, who faced an undefeated fighter in his last bout is looking to challenge himself in the professional game of boxing, early and often.

“What I love about Ricky Medina is how he looks for a challenge,” said Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, Medina’s manager. “In his last fight, he fought Jose Casiano, an undefeated guy who was 1-0-1. A lot of young fighters wouldn’t fight a guy with that kind of record in their third fight, they’d talk about the business or want an easier fight. Ricky took the fight and won every round. Now three months later he is back in the ring ready to get a win in Mexico. He’s a star in the making.”

“Ricky Medina is a great, young fighter who we want to keep extremely active so he can develop into a world champion,” said Medina’s promoter, Rick Morones of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “I believe it is important to keep him busy as he has been fighting every three months or so since he turned pro last September. We expect great things from Medina and see him as a future world champion.”