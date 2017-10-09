Ricky Lopez pulls out October 21st Event

Forces cancellation of show

DENVER (October 9, 2017) – InsideBoxing’s ‘Fightwear before Nightmare’ boxing event was hit with a devastating blow when local boxing sensation Ricky Lopez (18-4) pulls out of his scheduled main event against Thomas Herrera (9-17-1).

IBP releases statement: “With just two weeks before the event, it’s almost impossible to find a suitable main event replacement. This is boxing, and we’ve become accustomed to expect last minute changes, however, with Ricky being the big attraction, attendees would be extremely unhappy only to find out Ricky will not be fighting. It is in the best interest for us and the boxing fans to cancel the promotion.”

All tickets will be refunded in full.

IBP will focus on their next show scheduled for February 10, 2018 which will feature Super featherweight, Misael Lopez; Lightweight, Sergio Lujan; Bantamweight, Freddy Marquez and Lightweight, Adrian Pineda