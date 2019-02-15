Ricky Medina Returns to the Ring

SAN ANTONIO, TX (February 13, 2019) – Prince Ranch Boxing’s highly touted amateur standout and 5-Time National Champion, Ricky Medina (2-0, 2 KO), looks to continue his fast rise to the top of the featherweight division when he returns to the ring on Feb. 23, 2019 at the Floresville Event Center, in Floresville, TX. The event titled “Small Town Big Showdown” is being presented by TMB & PRB Entertainment. Medina will face an opponent TBD.

The 18-year old high school senior, Medina, has been training hard in preparation for his upcoming bout. He’s started his career with two consecutive knockouts and has plans to remain undefeated with a stellar performance on fight night.

“I’ve been working extremely hard in the gym and I’ll be ready to go when I step in the ring on February 23rd,” said Medina, who is managed by Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I’m happy with the progress of my career and I’m thankful for the team around me. I love fighting in Texas where all my family and friends can watch me fight. As always, if I get my opponent hurt, I’m going for the knockout.”

“Ricky Medina is a great kid with a ton of talent and charisma,” Greg Hannley said. “When he fights, you can see he’s on another level. His success in the amateurs is transcending in the pros. I’m looking forward to another great performance from him. He’s a very special talent to say the least.”

“When we signed Medina, we knew we had something special,” said Rick Morones, of TBM & PRB Entertainment who promotes the young San Antonio native. “He’s a special fighter and we will continue to keep him busy.”

“Everything about Medina spells world champion,” stated Alex Draghici, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “When he fights his talent is obvious. His fighting style is fan friendly as well.”

“Small Town Big Showdown” takes place at the Floresville Event Center on Feb. 23, 2019. Tickets priced $25 General Admission, $80 Ringside and $800 VIPTables (10 seats) are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Floresville Event Center is located at 600 SH 97West, Floresville, TX 78114. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM.