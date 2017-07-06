Rico Verhoeven and Challenger Jamal Ben Saddik Headlines

AMSTERDAM – GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced the headline bout for its year-end show, expected to be held in the Netherlands in December.

Regularly featuring a stacked fight card to close out the calendar year, GLORY’s final event of 2017 will continue that tradition, pitting the biggest name in kickboxing against the biggest fighter on the roster.

Renewing a rivalry that stems back to 2011, GLORY heavyweight world champion Rico “The King of Kickboxing” Verhoeven (51-10, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) seeks redemption in a rematch with No. 4-ranked Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-5, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Ben Saddik challenged Verhoeven after emerging victorious at GLORY 39 Brussels in March. The challenge was accepted and a bout between the heavyweight foes was initially targeted for May before an injury forced Ben Saddik from the card.

Standing 6’9″ and weighing nearly 300 pounds, the Moroccan-Belgian giant Ben Saddik made his professional debut opposite Verhoeven, defeating the future champion – 21 years old at the time – by TKO.

Since their first meeting, Verhoeven has become a larger-than-life figure, establishing himself the undisputed heavyweight kingpin and one of the most accomplished heavyweight kickboxers of all time. His run of dominance inside the GLORY ring includes a 13-fight winning streak and five title defenses against the world’s best fighters.

At only 28 years old, Verhoeven’s resume includes victories over champions and legends of the sport like Badr Hari, Peter Aerts, Daniel Ghita (twice), and Gokhan Saki, as well as respected contemporaries Errol Zimmerman (twice), Benjamin Adegbuyi (twice), Hesdy Gerges (twice), Filip Verlinden, and Sergey Kharitonov.

In addition to holding a one fight advantage over the reigning champion, Ben Saddik has faced tough competition himself, battling Peter Aerts, Daniel Ghita, Remy Bonjasky, Ismael Londt, Jahfarr Wilnis, Errol Zimmerman, and Anderson Silva en route to 32 career wins, with 26 coming by way of knockout.

Leading to this championship opportunity, the 26-year-old knockout artist has won four fights in a row and six of his last seven.

Complete location, ticketing, and broadcast details will be announced shortly.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com