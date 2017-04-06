Rico Verhoeven Returns To Headline GLORY 41

AMSTERDAM (April 5, 2017) – “The King of Kickboxing” is officially back, returning to the GLORY ring for the first time since defeating Badr Hari via TKO in front of the sold-out crowd at König Pilsener Arena in Oberhausen, Germany for GLORY: COLLISION in December.

GLORY heavyweight world champion Rico “The King of Kickboxing” Verhoeven (50-10, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) has been booked as the headline attraction for GLORY 41 Holland, happening live from Brabanthallen Exhibition Centre in Den Bosch on Saturday, May 20. An opponent for Verhoeven will be announced in the coming weeks.

The previously announced GLORY 41 Holland headline bout between former lightweight and featherweight world champion Robin “Pokerface” van Roosmalen (37-7, 21 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and 21-year-old prospect “The Professor” Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (156-35-2, 25 KO, fighting out of Thailand) will now top GLORY 41 SuperFight Series, taking place earlier in the evening. The match-up will determine the featherweight division’s next champion, as the vacant GLORY featherweight world title is on the line.

Van Roosmalen, born in Den Bosch, is the only GLORY fighter to earn a championship belt in two weight classes and enters the bout as the No. 1 featherweight contender. He seeks to reclaim his featherweight belt after missing weight for a previously scheduled title defense in January. Kiatmookao, ranked No. 3, earned his shot at the featherweight crown by defeating Alexei Ulianov and former champion Serhiy Adamchuk during the GLORY 39 Brussels featherweight contender tournament held less than two weeks ago.

GLORY 41 Holland will also feature three additional heavyweight tilts, pitting the roster’s hardest hitters against each other in a one-night, four-man heavyweight contender tournament. The eventual tournament winner is tasked with facing and defeating two titanic opponents in a single evening.

The currently announced card for GLORY 41 Holland can be found below:

GLORY 41 Holland

Heavyweight Headline Bout: Rico Verhoeven (c) vs. TBA

Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: TBA vs. TBA

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: TBA vs. TBA

The bout between veteran middleweight contender Mike Lemaire and Chinese newcomer Zhou Wei will no longer take place as part of GLORY 41 SuperFight Series. Both competitors will be rebooked and bouts for each will be announced at a later date.

The currently announced card for GLORY 41 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 41 SuperFight Series

Featherweight World Title Bout: Robin van Roosmalen vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao

Light Heavyweight Bout: Michael Duut vs. Mourad Bouzidi

Additional match-ups for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series are on sale now, priced between €45 – €350 (VIP). Tickets are available for online purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com and at the Brabanthallen Exhibition Centre box office.

For more information about GLORY, visit tickets.glorykickboxing.com.