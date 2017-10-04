Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik Headlines

AMSTERDAM – GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced additional details for the organization’s year-end show, to be broadcast live from Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 9.

In a year slated to feature a record number of live shows, a highly anticipated return to the New York market, and an inaugural event in mainland China, the global kickboxing leader will cap off its noteworthy 2017 campaign with GLORY: REDEMPTION, a four-fight Pay-Per-View special event.

GLORY: REDEMPTION is headlined by heavyweight world champion Rico “The King of Kickboxing” Verhoeven (51-10, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and No. 2-ranked Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-5, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), the principal participants in rivalry stemming back to 2011.

Standing 6’9″ and weighing nearly 300 pounds, the Moroccan-Belgian knockout artist Ben Saddik made his professional debut opposite Verhoeven, defeating the future champion – 21 years old at the time – by TKO.

Since their first meeting, Verhoeven has become a larger-than-life figure, establishing himself the undisputed heavyweight kingpin and one of the most accomplished heavyweight kickboxers of all time. His run of dominance inside the GLORY ring includes a 13-fight winning streak and five title defenses against the world’s best fighters.

Leading to this championship opportunity, the 26-year-old challenger has won four fights in a row and six of his last seven.

Former welterweight kingpin Nieky “The Natural” Holzken (90-13, 46 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), on the mend after suffering a leg injury that forced him from the GLORY 45 Amsterdam card, has been added to GLORY: REDEMPTION, meeting an opponent to be named later.

Holzken is the longest reigning champion in GLORY welterweight history. During a career spanning 15 years, he has achieved status as one of the division’s most respected and accomplished fighters.

GLORY: REDEMPTION will be preceded by five-fight cards for both GLORY 49 SuperFight Series and GLORY 49 Rotterdam.

GLORY 49 SuperFight Series will be headlined by top-10 heavyweights, as hard-hitting Ismael “Mr. Pain” Londt (39-7-1, 18 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) takes on Curaçaoan-Dutch striker D’Angelo Marshall (16-2, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Londt, a perennial contender currently ranked No. 4, has won three of his last four bouts and returns to the GLORY ring after a year layoff . Marshall, ranked No 8, last competed in May, dispatching Mohamed Abdallah and Anderson Silva during a one-night tournament at GLORY 41 Holland.

GLORY 49 Rotterdam, being broadcast prior to GLORY 49 SuperFight Series, is slated to feature a welterweight world title fight, a one-night, four-man lightweight contender tournament, and a lightweight bout between Armenian-Belgian Marat Grigorian (51-10-2, 32 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and Angola’s Christian “Bad News” Baya (59-5-1, 34 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Grigorian and Baya are the top ranked fighters at lightweight and the winner of their bout will be next in line to compete for the division’s title.

Additional bouts for GLORY: REDEMPTION, GLORY 49 SuperFight Series, and GLORY 49 Rotterdam will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY: REDEMPTION (which includes entry for GLORY 49 SuperFight Series and GLORY 49 Rotterdam) go on sale at 10 a.m. CEST Thursday, Oct. 5 at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.