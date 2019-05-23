Rising prospects, rematch highlight Xcite Fight Night 4 undercard

BENSALEM, PA (May 22, 2019) – The undercard for Xcite Fight Night 4 at Parx Casino® on June 15 is packed with undefeated prospects and an entertaining rematch.

In the semifinal contest, Jerome Conquest (10-3-0 1 K0) faces off against Frank Trader (12-2-1 3 K0s) in an all-Philadelphia matchup for the USBF continental championship. That will serve as a prelude to the main event, which features homegrown flyweight Miguel Cartagena (15-5-1 6 K0s). Cartagena looks to return to his winning ways against Jesus Solar (10-1-1 5K0s), who is making just his second stateside appearance in what has become the Puerto Rican fighter’s adopted second home.

The undercard features a welterweight bout with one of Philly’s most exciting unbeaten prospects in Marcel Rivers (7-0 4 K0s). He promises an entertaining fight with Lancaster-based Evincii Dixon (7-23-2 2 K0s).

“Camp is going good, my team and I turn it up each week,” said Rivers, who is a PGW foreman by day. “I feel good about my fight – it’s always good to fight in my city in front of all my supporters, and I’m goin to give them what they want.”

Brooklyn’s Omar Kabary Salem (9-0 4 K0s) returns for his second appearance at the Xcite Center. In his previous outing, he made quick work of Jacob Fox, knocking him out in the first round. He picked up another win on April 27 and will be turning around quickly to face off with Philadelphia’s Jamaal Davis (18-14-1 7 K0s) in a super middleweight bout. Davis will be the most experienced opponent of Salem’s career and the fight should prove to be a telling challenge between youth and experience.

The Xcite Center will also play home to a compelling rematch at junior welterweight, as Onsel Charles (12-19-1 2 K0s) and Laquan Lewis (2-10-0 1KOs) run back their entertaining fight from here last February. Charles earned a hard-fought knockout in their first meeting.

Rounding out the card will be two young guns who are becoming familiar with the Xcite Center. Welterweight Tyhler Williams (2-0-0 2 K0s) is fresh off this second stoppage in as many fights, and is looking to build on his early career momentum. He’ll take on Tyree Arnold (0-1) of Philadelphia.

Polish light heavyweight Jan Czerklewicz makes his pro debut against Angel Vasquez of Springfield, MA. Vasquez will also be making his first start.

Welterweight Daiyaan Butt (3-0-0 1 K0) of Philadelphia, who earned his first KO in his last outing at the Xcite Center, looks to continue the strong start to his career. His opponent will be announced shortly.