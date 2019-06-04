Robert Duran Jr. Carrying The Weight Of The ‘Manos De Piedra’

New York (June 3, 2019) – In today’s fight game, any fighter with 30 plus professional fights is considered a veteran of the sweet science. Where would this leave a fighter with 119 professional fights? Simply, legend status.

On June 7th, a familiar name to the fans of boxing will be making his 3rd professional fight. ROBERT DURAN JR. (2-0 2KO’s) carries the name of his father, ROBERTO DURAN (103-16 70KO’s), and through two fights, showing some indications he may have inherited his knockout power. Duran will be taking on JONATHAN PIERRE (3-0) in a battle of the undefeated.

Having more knockouts than most boxers have fights, Roberto Duran’s name is uttered with only the best in boxing. The Hall of Famer is consistently rates in the top 10 pound for pound, fighters of all time. Duran has accolades that span for miles. Making his pro-debut in 1968, Duran amassed a 28-0 record, before facing Ken Buchanan (then 43-1) for the WBA World Lightweight Title, at Madison Square Garden. With a round 13 TKO, Duran earned his first of many world titles and would not look back.

Fighting pro for 33 years, the Panamanian held world championships in four weight classes; lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight, as well as reigns as the undisputed and lineal lightweight and lineal welterweight champion. In 2002, Duran was voted by The Ring magazine as the fifth greatest fighter of the last 80 years, becoming the second ever fighter whose career spanned five decades, next to only Jack Johnson.

With shoes like this to fill, Robert Duran Jr. will take his professional career one step at a time. Duran Jr. is trained by legendary multi-division world champion VINNY PAZ (formerly PAZIENZA (50-10 30KO’s), another member of boxing’s storied history.

Having already fought on ESPN + and at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Duran Jr. is on the path of bright lights, and world title dreams. With his Hall of Fame pedigree, and a multi-time world champion guiding his way, Duran Jr. expects to be a name that is remembered, not simply as a fighter with boxing legacy engrained within him, but as a fighter who made his own path, and reached the pinnacle of boxing supremacy.

Robert Duran Jr. had this to say about his opportunity on June 7th, “it is an extreme honor to be fighting on Hall of Fame weekend alongside my godfather Vinny Paz, who is a legend himself, along with many of the greats who are being inducted. Thank you to Star Boxing, and Joe DeGuardia.”

TICKETS:

Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to mingle with some of the biggest names in boxing, including boxing VIPs and Hall of Famers. Turning Stone will offer a unique boxing fan experience for guests who purchase tickets for the June 7thJudah vs. Seldin fight. For $50 (plus the purchase of a ticket), guests will receive access to the Boxing Hall of Fame Lounge, where boxing VIPs will be socializing throughout the night.

Tickets for Judah vs. Seldin are now available at the Turning Stone Box Office in person or by calling 315.361.7469 and 12:00 p.m. online at Ticketmaster. Prices start at only $35, with ringside seats available for $89 and $75