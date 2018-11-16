Robert Guerrero And Chris Arreola Back In Action

LOS ANGELES (November 14, 2018) – Former multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola will make their ring returns as part of an exciting night of undercard action presented by Premier Boxing Champions Saturday, December 1 live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight world championship showdown presented by Premier Boxing Champions that pits WBC champion Deontay Wilder against lineal champion Tyson Fury on SHOWTIME PPV®. The PPV undercard features unified super welterweight world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks.

Additional undercard action will see Deontay Wilder’s brother and unbeaten prospect Marsellos Wilder (2-0, 2 KOs)in a cruiserweight attraction. Plus, an IBF Minimumweight World Title showdown will see Westminster, California’s Carlos Licona (13-0, 2 KOs) take on the Phillippines’ Mark Anthony Barriga (9-0, 1 KO) while unbeaten featherweight Isaac Lowe (15-0-3, 5 KOs) competes in an eight-round bout. Undefeated light flyweight prospect Jesse Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) battles Mexico’s Alex Aragon (10-2-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout and hard-hitting British light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde (17-0, 16 KOs) is also in action.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Enterprises and Queensberry Promotions, in association with TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now and are available via AXS.com. Wilder vs. Fury will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The suggested retail price (SRP) for the pay-per-view telecast is $64.99 for standard definition.

One of the sport’s most fearless warriors, Guerrero (33-6-1, 18 KOs) will return the ring for a 10-round welterweight attraction in his first action since July 2017. Representing the Bay Area and fighting out of Gilroy, California, Guerrero’s championship run began at featherweight in 2006 and went through a memorable 2012 triumph over Andre Berto for an interim welterweight championship. Along the way Guerrero has challenged and often engaged in memorable wars against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Born in Los Angeles, Arreola (36-5-1, 31 KOs) fights for the first time since challenging for Wilder’s WBC title in 2016 and will match up against Houston’s Maurenzo Smith (20-10-4, 13 KOs) in a 10-round attraction. Arreola previously battled Bermane Stiverne in two exciting heavyweight title fights and former champions Vitali Klitschko and Tomasz Adamek. He owns victories over Eric Molina, Jameel McCline, Joey Abell and Seth Mitchell throughout his career.