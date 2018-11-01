Roberto Garcia Ready to Take on Liam Smith For Vacant WBC 154 Pound Silver Belt Championship

Deerfield Beach, FL (October 31, 2018)—Roberto Garcia wants to reclaim his WBC Silver Belt Championship and what better way than to match him up with England’s Liam Smith for the vacant title.

Garcia (41-4, 24 KOs), who has been in training since losing his Silver belt to Martin Murray in a 12-round unanimous decision on June 23, is ready to take on the durable Smith (26-2-1, 14 KOs) for the belt.

“I saw Smith’s fight against Jaime Munguia for the WBO Super Welterweight title on television,” said Garcia. “It was an all-out war and I feel that the two of us can bring the same type of fight and intensity into the ring for the title. I’m ready to go.”

Smith went the distance in Las Vegas with Munguia and lost his interim WBO Super Welterweight title, which he had won in beating Liam Williams on April 8, 2017 and defended in a rematch with Williams on Nov. 11, 2017 in winning a majority decision.

“Garcia is ready to make the fight with Liam Smith and so is his promoter, Don King,” said manager Lee Holliday. “Both of these fighters are true warriors, so let’s get it on for the title.”

All it takes is a phone call from promoter Frank Warren to Don King and the fight will be on.