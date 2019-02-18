ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 34 UNDERCARD ANNOUNCED

New York, (February 15, 2019) – Having previously announced the dual main events of the February 22nd “Rockin’ Fights” of Belgium’s, JOEL “BIG JOE” DJEKO vs Italian SIMONE “TYSON” FEDERICI and local Huntington favorite, JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ against tough Texan MARQUIS “THE HAWK” HAWTHORNE,

STAR BOXING announced a true New York centric undercard today.

In a scheduled 6-round welterweight bout, Wyandanch, Long Island’s own TERELL “THE PROBLEM CHILD” BOSTIC (3-1 1KO) returns to The Paramount in search of vengeance against Hartford, Connecticut’s ANUEL ROSA (1-0 1KO). Bostic was last seen at “Rockin’ Fights” 33 in a thrilling, action packed bout with undefeated OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (then 6-0 2KO’s). Getting up, off the canvas in the 3rd round, Bostic fought his way back into the fight, finishing the final two rounds by trading freely at the center of the ring, behind deafening cheers booming from the sold-out crowd. Dropping a split decision, Bostic eyes Figueroa as his next tally in the win column. Rosa, who made his pro-debut this past June 16 in Hartford, Connecticut, will be seeing the famed Paramount for the first time and hopes to remain undefeated attempting to defeat Bostic in his hometown venue.

Also returning to The Paramount, in his second professional bout, DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (1-0 1KO) is set to take on hard-hitting tough Philadelphian DERRON LAWSON in a 4-round welterweight bout. Hailing from the Bronx, amateur standout Dashuan Johns made his pro-debut at “Rockin’ Fights” 33 against Devon Grant and left no doubt in his first round TKO victory. Dashuan, a personal trainer in Westchester County, had the ringside crowd jumping as his clients packed the ringside seats to watch their personal trainer in action. Lawson is also no stranger to The Paramount, having fought twice at the venue, dropping hard fought, close decisions to undefeated prospects Johnathan Arroyo, and Alex “El Torro” Vargas. Dashaun looks to make it two in a row in his young professional career, while Lawson plans to ruin his undefeated record on February 22nd.

Also in action will be Bellport, Long Island’s, ALEX “EL TORRO” VARGAS (2-0) against BENJAMIN BORTEYE in a scheduled 4-round welterweight bout. Vargas, a former New York Golden Gloves champion, returns to The Paramount for his third appearance, looking to remain undefeated taking on Borteye (4-4 4KO’S), of Silver Spring, MD, by way of Ghana. Borteye who last fought amateur standout and undefeated professional Reshat Mati at Madison Square Garden on January 18th. Vargas will look to continue his undefeated streak at The Paramount.

Star Boxing promoter, JOE DEGUARDIA, said this about the undercard bouts set for next Friday night, “It is truly rewarding that the Paramount has become one of the best boxing venues in the country. I am looking forward to another exciting night of “Rockin’ Fights” on February 22.”

A sensational night of thrilling fights has formed, as Star Boxing, once again, brings phenomenal action-packed professional boxing to Long Island. This exciting undercard brings an added punch to the all-world cruiserweight main event between Belgium’s Djeko vs Italy’s Federici and the local favorite Johnny Hernandez fighting the ‘on a roll’ Marquis Hawthorne. Fans are buzzing with the return of Long Island prospects, Terrell Bostic, Alex Vargas and Dashaun Johns. All three bring in vocal support to The Paramount and fans are anxiously awaiting February 22nd.

