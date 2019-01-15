Ronald Ellis Returns To Face Deandre Ware

NUTLEY, N.J. – January 14, 2019 – Four members of the GH3 Promotions stable will be in action on Friday, February 1 at The Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y.

In the main event, undefeated super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis returns to ShoBox: The New Generation against DeAndre Ware in the 10-round featured bout live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In non-televised action, undefeated lightweight Thomas Mattice takes on Exequiel Lozano in a ten-round bout, former world middleweight title challenger Dominic Wade returns to action against Matin Fidel Rios in an eight-round contest, and 2018 National Golden Gloves champion Roney Hines will make his 2019 debut in a four-round heavyweight bout.

The 29-year-old Ellis, originally from Lynn, Mass., returns for his fourth ShoBox appearance as he seeks a statement win following a controversial draw in his last outing on the series. The former National Golden Gloves Gold Medalist out-boxed Junior Younan last February in a fight many observers thought he deserved to win. Still undefeated, Ellis returns as he looks to prove he has what it takes to turn from prospect to contender.

The fan-friendly Ware suffered the first loss of his career last September in a close and entertaining brawl with Cem Kilic on ShoBox. The 2013 National Golden Gloves Bronze Medalist will look to return to the win column as he faces his third consecutive unbeaten opponent. The 30-year-old’s career-best victory came last year over 2012 Olympian and previously undefeated prospect Enrique Collazo. A former collegiate football player at the University of Toledo, Ware also works fulltime as a firefighter in his hometown of Toledo.

Mattice of Cleveland, Ohio has a record of 13-0-1 with 10 knockouts.

The 28 year-old Mattice is a five year-professional, who has scored quality wins over Eliseo Cruz Sesma (9-2-1) and Rolando Chinea (15-1-1). Mattice is coming off two exciting fights with Zhora Hamazaryan, both of which aired on ShoBox. The first encounter saw Mattice win a split decision, while in rematch they fought to an eight-round draw on September 28.

Lozano of Argentina has an impressive mark of 18-1-1 with nine knockouts.

The 24-year-old Lozano is a six-year professional and is riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Lozano, who will be making his American debut, is coming off a second round stoppage over Damian Guzman on December 8 in Argentina.

Wade of Largo, Md., has a record of 18-1 with 12 knockouts.

The 28-year-old Wade is a 10 year-professional who has quality wins over Chris Davis (3-0), Michael Faulk (2-0), Grover Young (4-0), Nick Brinson (16-1-2) and former world champion Sam Soliman. This will be Wade’s first ring appearance since losing to unified world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on April 23, 2016.

Rios of Argentina has a record of 23-13-4 with 13 knockouts.

Rios, 26, is a seven-year veteran and has wins over Lucas Priori (9-1-1), Juan Bonnani (24-5-3), Billi Godoy (29-2), Jose Paz (17-3), Juan Juarez (17-1), Nicholas Lopez (12-2)and Ezequiel Maderna (24-3). Rios is coming off a split-decision defeat to Juergen Doberstein (23-3-1) on August 31 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Hines, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been perfect in his young campaign by sporting a record of 3-0 with three knockouts.

The 23-year-old, scored those three knockouts in a three week period, with the latest being a first round stoppage over Jacob Hagler on August 11 in Salisbury, North Carolina.

“This will be a big night for GH3 Promotions,” said GH3 Promotions CEO, Vito Mielnicki. “Ronald Ellis will take another step towards being a top contender in the super middleweight division. Mattice has established himself as an exciting fighter, and he is fighting a tough guy. Should he come out victorious, he will be back in a television fight in the spring. Wade is a guy who established himself as a legitimate contender. He needs a couple of fights, and he will be in a major fight in 2019.”