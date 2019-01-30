Ronald Ellis Takes On DeAndre Ware

NEW YORK – January 29, 2019 – Undefeated super middleweight prospect and Massachusetts native Ronald Ellis (15-0-2, 10 KOs) will look to set the tone for a successful sports weekend for New England when he takes on DeAndre Ware (12-1-2, 8 KOs) in the 10-round main event of ShoBox: The New Generation this Friday live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET/PT).

The fight, which will take place at The Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, will serve as another opportunity for Ellis, a native of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Ellis, who is a huge fan of his beloved New England Patriots, is eager to earn a big win and then return to his new residence in Los Angeles to see Tom Brady bring home a record sixth Super Bowl title.

“My camp went beautiful. I have had a couple camps in a row, so I was able to work on a lot of things. I learned a lot in this camp,” said Ellis.

The 29-year-old Ellis knows that he has a tough customer in front of him in once-beaten Ware.

“Ware is a solid fighter. He is real tough, and he comes forward. He is not a tall guy, but he makes up with it with his toughness. He is a former football player, and he likes to come forward, so I know he will be there.”

This will be the fourth appearance on ShoBox for Ellis, and he feels that a strong performance will lead him to major fights in the next year.

“This year, I have to execute. Now it’s time to perform. I just need to keep fighting, and if that happens I feel that I will be in line for a title shot in the next year. There is a lot of talent in the division, and now it’s time to knuckle up and all fight each other. I feel that I can compete with the elite of the division.”

When talking about the Patriots, Ellis lights up. He has been a fan of the team since he was a youth growing up in the Boston suburbs.

“It’s is going to be a great game. Ironically, I moved to Los Angeles to train a couple of years ago, and for the last week all I’ve been hearing about is the Rams. It has been fun going at with the guys in the gym about the game, but I will always represent the Patriots. I am going to get the state of Massachusetts off to a good start on Friday, and the Patriots will have their arms raised on Sunday.”

Ellis and Ware headline a tripleheader that will also feature undefeated lightweights Thomas Mattice (13-0-1, 10 KOs) of Cleveland taking on Will Madera (12-0-2, 6 KOs) of Albany, New York in an eight-round bout. The broadcast kicks off with a eight-round super featherweight contest between undefeated fighters Abraham Nova (14-0, 10 KOs) of Albany, New York and Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab (18-0, 11 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions in association with Greg Cohen Promotions, are priced at $100 for VIP Ringside, $50 for Preferred Seating, $30 for General Admission and $2,000 for VIP Tables. Tickets can be purchased by calling 585-232-3221.