Ronald Ellis Wins Majority Decision over Immanuwel Aleem

Nutley, NJ (December 10, 2019)- This past Saturday night, Ronald Ellis moved down in weight successfully and won a 10-round majority decision over Immanuwel Aleem in a bout that took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and was streamed live on SHOWTIME Sports®

Vito Mielnicki Jr/Ronald Ellis and Rashidi Elis Photo: Stephanie Trapp / SHOWTIME

Ellis boxed well behind a nice jab and landed the sharper punches throughout the fight. Ellis won on two judges scorecards 98-92, 97-93, while a 3rd judge somehow saw that fight even at 95-95.

With the win, the native of Lynn, Massachusetts raises his mark to 17-1-2.

“It was a good performance for Ronald. The fight was supposed to be his introduction to the middleweight division, but Aleem could not make the weight and asked for a heavier weight. Ronald was on the card with Chris Eubank Jr. and Jermall Charlo, and we would love to fight either of them. Ronald is not out of the super middleweight business either. If a fight with one of the champions or top contenders becomes available, we would gladly take those opportunities,” said Vito Mielnicki, the promoter of Ellis, and CEO of GH3 Promotions.