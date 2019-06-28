Roney Hines and Norman Neely Remain Undefeated

Nutley, NJ (June 26, 2019) – This past weekend, GH3 Promotions heavyweights, Roney Hines and Norman Neely remained perfect with wins on Friday and Saturday respectively.

On Friday night, former National Golden Gloves champion, Hines defeated 43-fight veteran Grover Young at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

Hines of Cleveland, Ohio won on all three scorecards 39-37 to raise his mark to 7-0.

Neely of Paterson, New Jersey stopped Kendrick Houston in 79 seconds of their bout that took place at The Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

With the win Neely is 2-0 with both wins coming via knockout.

Both Hines and Neely are managed by Sheer Sports Management.