Roney Hines to make pro debut

Cleveland, Ohio (July 16, 2018) – This Friday night at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa, 2018 National Golden Gloves champion, heavyweight Roney Hines will make his pro debut when he takes on David Becker in a four-round bout that will precede a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader.

Hines, 23 years-old, of Cleveland, Ohio won the National Golden Gloves in May in Omaha, Nebraska, which is just an 90 minute drive from Sloan, Iowa.

“I am ready to get this out of the way, and put my name on the map. I want to show people what I have,” said Hines.

Hines, who describes himself as a boxer-puncher, has the physical attributes of the modern day heavyweight by standing almost 6-foot-7 and weighing close to 240 pounds.

Hines, who recently signed with GH3 Promotions explained he is with the New Jersey based promotion due to past success moving young fighters along.

“I am very comfortable with GH3. With Vito Mielnicki, it’s a family type of atmosphere. I plan to fight every month if I can. Whenever Vito says he can get me in the ring, then I will fight. I just want to take this 1 step at a time. I know what I bring as a fighter, and I am looking forward to showing my skills.”

In Becker, Hines is facing an opponent who is 1-1 with 1 knockout from St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I do not know anything about him. He just needs to know who I am, and if he doesn’t, I will show him on Friday.”

“I am going to work hard, and take this one step at a time. I will be a factor in the heavyweight division before too long.”

Hines is promoted by GH3 Promotions and is co-managed by Chances Aurelius and former NFL star Ray Edwards. Hines is trained by Push Davis.

Mielnicki said, “I am looking for Roney to have around 15 fights before the end of 2019.”