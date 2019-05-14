Round Of The Year 2019! One Knockdown Each Then A Double Knockdown!

(May 13, 2019) – A certain candidate for Round of the Year went down last Friday night (May 10, 2019) at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Fighting in a supporting bout at Rumble at the Rock V event, super middleweights Irosvani Duvergel (5-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba and Jerhed Fenderson (5-10 (2 KOs) of Las Vegas went to war in unforgettable fashion.

In round three, all hell broke loose. The two fighters trade hard knockdowns during the course of the round and then, shortly before the bell, a boxing rarity occurs… the double knockdown!

Check it out and remember this fight during next year’s voting for Round of the Year 2019!!!

Rumble at the Rock V was presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory.