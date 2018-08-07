Roy Jones Jr. Promotions bring his stable to Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (August 6, 2018)- Roy Jones Jr. Promotions and Red Rock Casino, Resort Spa team up to bring the excitement of hard hitting, powerful and undeniable battles back to Las Vegas with the return of their very own Max “Baby Faced Assassin” Orneals to the ring on August 10th, 2018.

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing returns to the neon lights of Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10th at Red Rock Hotel and Casino! Headlining the card will be The Son of the Sin City, The Battle Born Baby Faced Assassin and UNLV’s own Max Ornelas (11-0).

Max will match wits and fists with the Filipino Tornado Raymond Tabugon (20-8) in a battle sure to make the Red Rocks Rumble.

Opening the evening’s festivities will be the Roy Jones Jr. personally trained prodigy, Shady Gamhour (8-0) who has won all but one of his bouts by way of stoppage. Shady will step in with Evan Torres (7-5) who has only been stopped once in 13 professional contests. Can Shady stop the unstoppable?

Following this fight will be super-fast super-featherweights when Hector Lopez Jr. (10-0) faces off with Sulaiman Segawa (10-1). It’ll be Mexico vs Uganda in a you-can’t-miss bout. Segawa will be looking to silence any doubters coming off the first loss of his professional career while Lopez Jr. looks to keep his record without blemish.

The Co-Main event will feature another RJJ prospect that is sure to be tremendous or tremendo as Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (13-0) crashes the comeback party of Las Vegas native Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez (14-2). Chuy has been chomping at the bit to re-enter the squared circle and his fans have been clamoring for his return after his over a year long absence. Will ring rust bring ruin to the former WBC Champion, Chuy?

Assassins, Tornadoes and Tremendos Oh My! Be sure you don’t miss any of the RJJ Boxing action on August 10th!

TICKETS: Ringside $100.00, VIP $50..00, GA $30.00,

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (PCT) with the opening bout scheduled at 6:00 p.m.(PCT) with the 1st TV bout IS at 7:00 p.m. (PCT.) (all bouts, fighters and times are subject to change) Tickets can be purchased https://tickets.ticketforce.com/ . Taxes and fees apply to sold tickets.