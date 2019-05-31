Ruben Villa And Michael Dutchover Tour The Fighting City Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 30, 2019 – Highly touted undefeated prospects, featherweight Ruben Villa and lightweight Michael Dutchover visited the historic boxing city of Philadelphia where they took in some of the iconic sites and ate the Philadelphia delicacy of a “Philly Cheesesteak.”

Ruben Villa (L) Michael Dutchover (R)

Villa and Dutchover are visiting Philadelphia to see co-promoter Banner Promotions, and then on Friday they will head up the Jersey Turnpike to attend the Boxing Writers Association of America Awards Dinner and The Copacabana in New York City.

The two highly regarded prospects also went to the Art Museum and posed with the Rocky Statue, The Liberty Bell and Steak Sandwich eateries, Pat’s and Geno’s.

Villa and Dutchover are coming off impressive performances on May 10th in bouts that were televised on ShoBox: The New Generation that was Live on SHOWTIME.

Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) of Salinas, California won a 10-round unanimous decision over Luis Alberto Lopez. Dutchover (13-0, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas scored an explosive 1st round stoppage over Rosekie Cristobal.