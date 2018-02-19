Ruben Villa Remains Undefeated

PHILADELPHIA, PENN./ORANGE, Calif. (Feb. 19, 2017)- Heralded prospect Ruben Villa (10-0, 4 KOs) of Salinas, Calif. made it ten straight wins to start his career by outpointing veteran Juan Sandoval (15-18, 5 KOs) of Mexico. Scores: 59-55, 60-54 twice.

The bout was the co-feature this past Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Villa, 20, capitalized on his southpaw stance by landing a strong jab and countering with a right hook that routinely found its mark. Sandoval often looked confused and never managed to find any angles against the busier Villa.

“I just tried to keep the pressure on him from start to finish,” said Villa, who is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “I think he fought a cautious fight, but I was still able to land a lot of punches in every round.”

Villa was most impressive in the fourth and fifth rounds when he delivered numerous sets of combinations that stunned the taller Sandoval. While Villa kept his unbeaten streak alive on Friday night, another, less recognizable streak ended. In his previous unanimous decision wins, Villa had won every round on every scorecard. On Friday night, one judge failed to give Villa all six rounds (59-55).

“That streak was bound to end sooner or later,” Villa said. “I’ll have to start another one.”

“Once again Ruben had a terrific outing on Friday night,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“Ruben continues his progression and development, and we are extremely pleased at where he is at. 2018 is going to be a big year for Ruben, as we will see him fight for some regional titles in the next 12-18 months.”

“Ruben looked impressive yet again against a veteran opponent,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing. “Ruben is developing and maturing quicker than we anticipated. He’ll be back in the ring very soon.”