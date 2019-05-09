Ruben Villa Takes Viewers Through A “Day In Camp” Ahead Of Shobox: The New Generation Main Event Matchup With Luis Alberto Lopez

WHAT: Ruben Villa will return for his second consecutive ShoBox: The New Generation appearance of 2019, but this time the undefeated featherweight prospect will be the headline attraction when he takes on top-15 ranked contender Luis Alberto Lopez this Friday, May 10 (10:30 p.m. ET/PT) from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.

SHOWTIME Sports released a “DAY IN CAMP: Ruben Villa” video feature that captures Villa’s humble mindset, grueling training regimen and hunger for success as he prepares for the toughest test of his career. The latest installment of the “DAY IN CAMP” digital franchise is available for viewing HERE: https://s.sho.com/2LCZxES

Villa’s training begins in the morning at the Robert Garcia Boxing Gym in Riverside, Calif., where the 22-year-old works on his footwork and technique under the guidance of trainer Max Garcia and ends with a 5-mile run through the Riverside hills. In between, Villa goes through an intense sparring session and watches tape from his last fight where he dispatched then-unbeaten Ruben Cervera in the first ShoBox telecast of 2019.

Although he’s still early in his professional career, the two-time National Golden Gloves Amateur Champion has big aspirations.

“Once I’m able to call my own shots and have a world title, I want to be able to say I fought the best and I beat the best.”

In the co-feature of this Friday’s ShoBox telecast, fast-rising 21-year-old Texan Michael Dutchover (12-0, 9 KOs) will take on fellow undefeated prospect and former Chilean National Champion Ramon Mascarena Jr. (10-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight contest. In the opening bout of the tripleheader, undefeated bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) battles Mexican Brandon Leon Benitez (14-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Friday’s ShoBox telecast immediately follows the premiere of ALL ACCESS: WILDER vs. BREAZEALE at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.