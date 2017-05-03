The Queen Mary Introduces A Knockout Win with All-New Fight Night Series

Long Beach, Calif. (May 3, 2017) – The Queen Mary is pleased to announce the first-ever Rumble on the Water, a local, one-of-a-kind Mixed Martial Arts event hosted at the Queen Mary’s beautiful Waterfront Events Park. In conjunction with Roy Englebrecht Promotions, Rumble on the Water will take place with Southern California’s top MMA athletes competing on June 10, July 22, and September 16at 7 p.m. Tickets are available today, May 2, at queenmary.com for the June 10 date. Tickets will be available for the July 22 and September 16 events soon.

“We are excited to announce Rumble on the Water as part of our summer entertainment line-up at the Queen Mary,” said Dan Eisenstein, Director of Events at Urban Commons. “It’s a completely new, exciting, and action packed event with a bit of history and a spectacular view of Downtown Long Beach and the harbor.”

During the Queen Mary’s historic crossings crew members would conduct boxing matches to entertain the passengers on board. Today the Queen Mary will continue the grand tradition of providing unique entertainment with Southern California’s top MMA Athletes coming together to demonstrate raw determination and strength.

“The world of Mixed Martial Arts has become a high-end experience catering to a distinct audience,” said Dan Zaharoni, Urban Commons VP of Development. “In our attempt to broaden the reach of the Queen Mary by attracting new audiences to the ship, we felt introducing an MMA event like Rumble on the Water seemed like another win. We are excited to push the envelope in producing high-quality, unique experiences for the Southern California market.”

Rumble on the Water will kick off the three-date series on Saturday, June 10. All three show dates will feature eight MMA bouts, with the first bout starting at 7p.m. The 1,250-seat venue is located just steps away from the water in the Queen Mary’s Waterfront Events Park, offering attendees a panoramic view of the Long Beach skyline.

“Mixed martial arts is the fastest growing sport in the world, and it’s always had its home in Southern California,” said Englebrecht, whose Fight Club OC events have drawn rave reviews from fight fans. “With this series at the Queen Mary, we’re bringing the best fights and the most talented up-and-coming, amateur fighters to the area and continuing this region’s stellar tradition of MMA.”

Individual show tickets to the Queen Mary’s Rumble on the Water series will be available for purchase. Tickets to the June 10th show are on-sale today. Reserved seats start at $45 per seat in advance and $55 each at the door. Premium seating starts at $65 each in advance, and $75 each at the door. VIP Lounge upgrade is also available. Rumble on the Water will take place on June 10, July 22, and September 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. The first bout is at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit queenmary.com/events/rumble-on-the-water/.