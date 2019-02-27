Saint Patrick’s Day Boxing Championship Boxing

“May your troubles be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door.” – Irish Blessing

DENVER (February 27, 2019) – Complete your St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities with a BANG! On St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17th. InsideBoxing Promotions presents Live World Class Boxing!

The afternoon event has local (Aurora) boxer Kirstie Simmons making the move of her career when she meets undefeated boxer Ayanna Vasquez from Las Cruces, New Mexico in a battle for the American Boxing Federation (ABF) United States Super Featherweight Championship.

You won’t want to miss “up and coming” Irish boxer Cory Madden in action. Madden established himself as a boxer in amateur competition but that did not last long. Madden felt if he was going to box, he needs to make it real. “Let’s get rid of this headgear, shirt and oversized gloves!” is the attitude Madden took. If you’re going to get in the ring and fight, then let’s fight!

That’s not only the attitude Madden has but more so, the Irish blood that flows through his veins.

Standing across the ring from Madden will be Arlie Rogers making his professional debut and if you look up the word ‘Fitness’ you’ll see a picture of Rogers, this man is no stranger to the art of combat and fitness training. The only thing on Rogers mind is to climb into the ring and impress the public with an outstanding performance and victory.

This is a contest you won’t want to miss! #cantmissthis

“Juaritos”! need we say more? Of course, how about “Bones”, boxing fans understand. Mario “Juaritos” Sierra in a battle against Shawn “Bones” Nichol, this contest will be “off the hook”! The leather will be flying and bruising. Watch the fight and see who’s hand will be raised in victory!

Stay tuned as we announce the full card!

Admission $75 VIP Seating, $55 Elevated Reserve Seating, $50 Ringside Reserved and $40 General

Boxing fans across the country and worldwide can catch the action by purchasing a virtual ticket on IBtv.us and watch the event on ViewVision® $19.95

St. Patrick’s Day Boxing will be held at the Imperium Event Center, 3051 West 74th. Ave., Westminster, CO on Sunday, March 17th. Doors open at 2PM with action starting at 3PM. For information 720.297.7654