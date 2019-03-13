Saint Patrick’s Day Boxing Live On IBtv.us

DENVER (March 13, 2019) – Ibtv.us will live stream and broadcast InsideBoxing Promotions’ Saint Patrick’s Day Boxing event, Sunday, March 17th from Westminster, Colorado on ViewVision®. IBtv.us ‘virtual ticket’ brings the action to you, when you can’t make the trip in person.

Scheduled for ViewVision® broadcast an 8 round ABF USA Super Featherweight Championship contest between undefeated Ayanna Vasquez and Kirstie Simmons.

Vasquez is from Las Cruces, New Mexico with a record of five wins, no defeats and one draw. Vasquez, without a doubt is climbing up that stardom ladder as she comes closer and closer to contender status. How will Vasquez fair against an experienced boxer such as Simmons?

Simmons lives in Aurora Colorado and has a professional ring record of eight wins to four losses. Simmons shy’s away from no one as she has been in the ring with tough competition, including Heather Hardy, Alycia Baumgardner and Kaliesha West. Can this fight be the “breakout” fight for Simmons?

Vying for the USBL Rocky Mountain Championship will be undefeated Misael Lopez against Derek Perez in a 6/8 round contest.

Lopez is undefeated in 10 outings and the current ABF Super Featherweight Champion. On September 21, 2018, Lopez made his name known to the world as he completely dominated Roy Jones Jr. and Paulie Malignaggi protégée James Wilkins from Brooklyn, NY on ShoBox.

Perez is a multi-talented athlete and MMA Champion. Perez competes in both MMA and Boxing. His boxing competition has all been against highly talented boxers, as he chooses not to take “build-up” fights. Perez feels his experience in combat action will give him the opportunity to upset and derail the undefeated boxer.

A six round “Don’t Stand in My Way” contest features featherweights with the “I will not be denied” attitude. (3-1-1) Mario Sierra from Greeley, Colorado (via Juarez, MX) will take on Shaw Nichol (7-13), Denver, Colorado.

Sierra makes it no secret that his eyes are on the big picture. “I’m not in this game for pastime, I’ve got a goal and I will become a contender and champion.” Sierra is coming off a big win over highly talented Misael Reyes from Kansas City, KS.

Shawn Nichol is ready and willing to prove his worth in this game. “I’ve fought the best in my division.” Take a look at Nichol’s record and you will see names such as Efrain Esquivias, Luis Rosa, Jessie Magdaleno, Richard Contreras and Ray Ximenez, all were undefeated boxers. One thing for certain, Nichol’s has banged with the best. This contest is one to watch!

Opening the broadcast will be Irish boxer Cory Madden (2-0) as he meets and greets debuting boxer Arlie Rogers in a super welterweight contest. Madden has gotten the attention of local boxing fans as he has made quite the impression in his first two fights.

Rogers enters the ring and plans to showcase his talent in the sport. “Make no mistake, I’m coming to win! I’ll have a Bull in front of me on fight night, but the Matador will take him down.”

Commentators: Joe Rico & Albert Rosales, Ring Announcer: Alex Ramirez, Director of Production: Adrian Romero, Music & DJ: Jason “Bobby” Perez, “That’s Sick”

Card subject to change

To purchase your ViewVision® virtual ticket and watch the live stream broadcast go to IBtv.us. Buy now and be set for fight time! $19.95